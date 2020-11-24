Charity seeks gift cards, not turkeys this Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston charity, One80 Place, is hosting its 8th annual “Turkey and a $20” drive on Tuesday. It’s their annual Thanksgiving drive collecting food and money.
One80 Place Chief Development Officer Marco Corona says this year, instead of turkeys, they are asking for $20 grocery store gift cards.
“Normally we would be asking for turkeys,” Corona said. “While we still need turkeys and will be accepting them, really the need right now is for grocery gift cards as well as cash donations.”
The One80 Place in Charleston is a charity that works to end and prevent homelessness in The Holy City.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at The One80 Place says they have been working harder than ever to get clients housed and making sure they keep a roof over their heads.
Corona says they are serving 23% more people than they were this time last year.
“Because of social distancing, what we’ve had to do is actually get them re-housed even faster into homes, and so that’s why the grocery gift cards are so important is that they’re already in homes and this year, more than ever, it would go a long way for them to have those gift cards,” Corona said.
With so many more folks struggling to find work, the organization says they have had to help a lot more people with things like groceries.
One80 Place says the need for groceries is driving their requests for $20 grocery store gift cards.
The gift cards will go directly to those that One80 Place has housed who will also need help over the holidays providing food to their families.
One80 Place is hosting a drive-thru drop-off for donations to help with social distancing.
Tuesday’s drive will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the One80 Place location on 35 Walnut Street downtown.
One80 Place says any other money donated will go directly to support the community kitchen, which continues to produce meals and support shelter clients at both on-sit and off-site locations.
