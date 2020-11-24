Troopers: I-26 reopened after crash closes two eastbound lanes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says I-26 East has reopened after a crash has closed the two right lanes.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says they were at the scene and there were injuries stemming from this crash.
Reports say a car is in the woods on I-26 East near mile marker 210. SCDOT says this is one mile before Exit 211 toward Aviation Avenue in North Charleston.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
