Troopers: I-26 reopened after crash closes two eastbound lanes
By Riley Bean and Abbey O'Brien | November 24, 2020 at 5:26 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 6:29 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says I-26 East has reopened after a crash has closed the two right lanes.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says they were at the scene and there were injuries stemming from this crash.

Reports say a car is in the woods on I-26 East near mile marker 210. SCDOT says this is one mile before Exit 211 toward Aviation Avenue in North Charleston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

