DHEC taking public comment on Charleston Waterfront Park expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that they will be taking public comment regarding the City of Charleston’s expansion of Waterfront Park and Marina.
Plans show the section of the Waterfront Park and Marina to be expanded is the area around 176 Concord Street.
At the core of the expansion, DHEC says the city wants to reconfigure the marina, reduce fill by modifying the north end of the Riverwalk and lower the elevation of part of the plaza to make it more accessible.
The existing 15′ wide pier walkway with handrails will be shortened by 73 feet, but plans show it will end at a new covered pierhead.
Additionally, plans show an ADA accessible gangway will lead to a series of floating docks on the channel side of the pierhead.
A northern portion of the Riverwalk that connects Concord Street to the area in front of Fleet Landing is built upon existing fill. The new proposal suggests reducing that fill and constructing the walkway on pilings. DHEC says this would allow the city to replace the failed retaining wall at the critical area line and protecting it with a rip-rap revetment.
Plans state the purpose of the project is to provide low tide access to all parts of the marina without reducing its capacity. Additionally the plans state the city wants and avoid the need for dredging, reduce fill for a portion of the park Riverwalk, and bring the active Park Plazas closer to the water, making access easier.
DHEC says the deadline to submit public comment on these plans is Dec. 8, but those interested can view more detailed plans and comment on DHEC’s website.
DHEC says to enter the code HP4-B4QN-Y17R9 into the search field to find the project more quickly.
For more information DHEC says to contact Joshua D Hoke at 843-953-0269 or via email at HOKEJD@dhec.sc.gov.
