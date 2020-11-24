Harrison launches PAC in Georgia to target U.S. Senate runoffs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three weeks after his defeat to incumbent U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison launched a new political action committee in Georgia.
Harrison, the former state Democratic Party chair, launched the Dirt Road PAC Tuesday in Georgia with a goal of providing a sustained boost to Democrats he hopes can help flip more areas from red to blue.
“You can’t just parachute in for a cycle into a place like South Carolina or Georgia and then expect it to turn overnight,” Harrison said on Tuesday. “So we need long-term and sustained investments in state parties in candidates and candidate recruitment, candidate training, in order to really make a difference.”
A PAC is a group that raises and spends money to help elect or defeat candidates.
Two runoff elections in Georgia are scheduled in January to fill two seats in the U.S. Senate. The outcome will determine control of the Senate.
Graham announced earlier this month that he was donating a million dollars of his campaign money to the Republicans in those races.
