Hundreds fed at North Charleston Thanksgiving food giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several groups teamed up on Tuesday afternoon to feed hundreds of people in North Charleston.
Fort Dorchester High School alumni and current NFL defensive back Carlos Dunlap’s Foundation co-hosted the event with the Bowie State Alumni Mentoring Program and the North Charleston Police Department.
Volunteers gave out turkeys, sides and hot meals drive-through style at the Community Resource Center off Rivers Avenue.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said it was an honor to be part of the event.
“We need to help our fellow men and women especially in the time of Thanksgiving,” he said. “We know people in the community need a Thanksgiving meal and they need somebody to show them we care about them.”
