Investigators arrest suspect in downtown Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a suspect for a fatal shooting in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jermel Dez’mont Taylor of Charleston and charged him with murder. Taylor is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
His arrest stems from an investigation on Oct. 19 at 9:17 p.m. when officers responded to 67 Beaufain Street for shots fired.
When officers arrived they found the victim, identified as Malik Miller, on the kitchen floor in an apartment in the complex.
“He was transported to MUSC by EMS where he later died from his injuries,” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
