Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 11)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
By Kevin Bilodeau | November 17, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 12:55 PM
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 catches for 41 yards and a TD in a 20-9 loss to Washington. The Summerville alum has 35 catches for 356 yards and a touchdown
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Inactive
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 9 tackles, 2.5 TFL’s and 1 sack.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 4 tackles, 2 TFL and 2 sacks in a 28-21 win over Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 27 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 pass deflections and 4 sacks this season.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played offensive tackle in a 28-21 win over Arizona
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Bye Week. The Goose Creek alum has 19 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and 3 pass deflections
Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Inactive
Edmond Robinson, LB, Atlanta Falcons - Had 3 tackles in a 24-9 loss to New Orleans. The St. John’s alum has 7 tackles
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.