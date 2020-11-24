Latorie Lloyd Walker wins Moncks Corner special town council election

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Latorie Lloyd Walker is the unofficial winner of the Town of Moncks Corner Council Special Election runoff, according to Tuesday night election results.
Walker faced Mike Doty. Election results report show Walker had 316 votes (52.84%) to Doty’s 282 votes (47.16%).
“My heart is so full right now and I am at a loss for words,” Walker said Tuesday night. “However, I want to let all of you know how grateful I am for you! The work is just beginning and I’m honored for the opportunity to serve the Town of Moncks Corner!”
