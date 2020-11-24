North Charleston drive-up food giveaway canceled

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Royal Baptist Church says they will have to cancel the food giveaway they were planning on hosting.
The giveaway was originally intended to share with those from the community who might be struggling with food insecurity this Thanksgiving.
The church says the giveaway was going to be drive-thru only and all participants were going to have to wear masks.
Members of the church say the truck that was supposed to bring the food never arrived.
The giveaway was scheduled to start at noon Tuesday and continue until the church was completely out of food.
The Royal Baptist Church is located at 4761 Luella Road in North Charleston.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.