Warming Up For Thanksgiving Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A mostly quiet weather pattern is underway with high pressure in control before a cold front heads our way by Thanksgiving Day. It won’t be quite as chilly tonight as the wind starts to shift more onshore. Lows will be in the 40s inland with 50s and 60s closer to the coast. Clouds will increase Wednesday as the temperatures begin to warm up. A very slight chance of spotty showers are possible through the day. Highs will climb back into the 70s on Wednesday. It looks like a mild Thanksgiving with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of a shower. Temps will start in the low 60s Thanksgiving morning with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers will stay in the forecast Friday through Sunday with mild temperatures.