Police searching for clues in murder at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are continuing their search for clues into a murder at a North Charleston apartment complex.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said it happened at the parking lot of the Chatham Place Apartments on Chatham Avenue on Monday night.
A newly released police report states officers responded to the complex for a report of shots fired with emergency operators receiving multiple calls with one caller saying there was a man lying on the street.
Officers got to the location at 6:28 p.m. and found the unconscious victim lying on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
One of the officers said he located a bullet wound injury to the victim and applied pressure with other officers assisting to help the victim. EMS units then arrived on scene to take over the medical care.
NCPD officials said the victim died from his injuries. The coroner’s office has not identified him.
If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.