Retired police K-9 passes away after 9 years of service with Statesville PD

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department said goodbye this month to a beloved K-9 officer who served the community for nine years.
Retired Police K-9 Argo died at home at the age of 11 on November 4, the department said Tuesday. The German Shepherd was partnered with K-9 Corporal M. Mitchell in 2010 and served alongside him with the Statesville PD K-9 Unit until 2019, when he was retired from the road.
“Argo remained at his long-time home with Mitchell after his retirement, spending his well-deserved time off relaxing with family,” the department said.
Argo was certified as a multi-purpose K-9, but was best known for tracking.
“Countless successful tracks led to arrests made possible by his keen scent instincts and, according to fellow K-9 Handlers, also as a result of Mitchell’s hard work and commitment to training.”
K-9 Argo and Mitchell, a Master Trainer and Vice President of the United Police Work Dog Association, achieved their Level IV Tracking Certification, and also received an American Police Canine Association President’s Award for Professional Excellence, according to the department.
“Despite his intimidating stature, Argo was a gentle giant and an overall great dog,” they wrote. “K-9 Argo will be fondly remembered and greatly missed!”
