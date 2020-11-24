S.C. reports 1K+ new COVID-19 cases 8th straight day; death toll reaches 4K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,374 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the 15th time in November that the total was over the one thousand mark.
The number of new cases has come in at more than 1,000 for 13 out of the last 15 days.
DHEC also reported 59 probable cases, 23 confirmed deaths, and two probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 196,330 probable cases to 12,900, confirmed deaths to 4,010, and 303 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:
