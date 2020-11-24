S.C. reports 1K+ new COVID-19 cases 8th straight day; death toll reaches 4K

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 24, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 4:36 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,374 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the 15th time in November that the total was over the one thousand mark.

The number of new cases has come in at more than 1,000 for 13 out of the last 15 days.

DHEC also reported 59 probable cases, 23 confirmed deaths, and two probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 196,330 probable cases to 12,900, confirmed deaths to 4,010, and 303 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,570,772
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 10,407
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.2%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,829 91
Berkeley County 6,549 97
Charleston County 18,410 270
Colleton County 1,377 48
Dorchester County 5,061 101
Georgetown County 2,187 46
Orangeburg County 3,630 132
Williamsburg County 1,424 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:

