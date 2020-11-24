12-year-old girl shot at N.C. middle school; student in custody, district says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - A 12-year-old student is in custody after a 12-year-old girl was shot Tuesday morning at a North Carolina middle school, the school district says.
The student was wounded in the leg, according to police.
Nancy Lindell, spokesperson for Mission Hospital, released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
Our patient from the event at Hendersonville Middle School is in good, stable condition and resting comfortably. Her family requests privacy at this time. Thank you.
Hendersonville Police Chief Bill Hollingsed said they received a call about the incident at approximately 7:45 a.m.
The shooting happened in the gym where approximately 35 students were at the time, he said. The student was taken into custody immediately after a single shot was fired. He said the alleged shooter put his hands on his head immediately after the shooting.
“It was a real firearm,” Hollingsed said in response to rumors on social media that the weapon was not real.
Henderson County Schools spokesperson Molly McGowan Gorsuch said “an incident involving a firearm on the campus” happened Tuesday morning. She said a student discharged a firearm, wounding another student. The juvenile suspect was immediately detained by a school administrator, McGowan Gorsuch said.
The firearm and the student suspect are in the custody of the Hendersonville Police Department and the investigation is continuing, she said.
At 8:45 a.m., Hendersonville communications manager Allison Justus said the scene was “secure” and that there was no threat to the campus or the public.
Students were dismissed from the school beginning at 10:15 a.m.
Police say they are looking at surveillance footage.
