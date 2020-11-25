Age-progressed photo of missing S.C. woman released as mystery continues

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been six years since an 18-year-old woman vanished.
Aaliyah Bell was 18 when she went missing Nov. 25, 2014, after leaving her uncle’s Rock Hill home.
Police said it was raining that evening and that she said she would walk home. But she never made it to the home she shared with her Godmother less than a half-mile away.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progressed photo depicting what Bell might look like today, at age 24.
Two years ago, Rock Hill Police said they had tracked possible sightings at hotels or apartment complexes from Columbia to Charlotte, but they located the woman others mistook for Bell.
Police said they do not believe she ran away, but said there was no sign of a struggle on the path she took home.
Police said she is an adult and has every right to go wherever she pleases, but they just want to ensure after six years that she is safe.
When she went missing, she weighed 145 pounds. She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall, has a pierced lip and stars tattooed on her left abdomen.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.
