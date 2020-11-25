Airport expecting travel numbers highest in months, Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport says they have seen the number of travelers coming through the airport rise each month since May of this year.
In October, airport officials say they saw more people flying than they had seen since March, so they are preparing to see even more travelers just one day before Thanksgiving.
Charleston International Airport staff says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, is usually the busiest travel day of Thanksgiving week.
The airport has been operating at about 40% of last year’s passenger count for the month of November. But for this holiday week, officials say they are expecting that number to be around 50% of what they would typically see for Thanksgiving.
Those planning to come through the Charleston airport this week or weekend will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Airport staff says they are continuing to conduct deep cleaning and sanitization of heavily used areas throughout the airport.
Social distancing signs and markers on the floor are set up across the airport as well.
The Charleston International Airport Authority says they are maintaining their staffing levels and have not had to bring on any more for the holiday week.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.