Charleston County school teacher fired after drug arrests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher it says was arrested twice for drug possession.
Rudolph Smith, III, started as a student teacher at Liberty Hill Academy while completing his education requirements, and then was hired full time at North Charleston Elementary in 2014, according to CCSD document. He worked as a special education/resource teacher.
In a letter signed by CCSD Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, Smith was arrested Nov. 13, 2019, for possession of a cocaine-based substance. Then he was arrested again, eight months later, July 28, 2020, on the same charge.
Each time he was put on paid administrative leave. On Sept. 11, the district sent a letter to Smith informing him that the principal of North Charleston Elementary had recommended he be terminated, and that he was being dismissed from his duties as a teacher immediately.
The termination letter to Smith stated that teachers are considered public figures and that his arrests had comprised the district’s trust in Smith’s ability to carry out his professional duties.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.