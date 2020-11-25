Christmas market opening in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Bluffton says they will host a two-day Christmas market featuring live music and local craft makers.
Lowcountry Made is one of the organizations sponsoring the open-air shopping event, and founder Katie Silva says “this is a wonderful opportunity to support local makers and engage with the creative community.”
Organizers say the market will be held in the Southern Barrel parking lot in Buckwalter Plaza.
Lowcountry Made is a promotional organization that Silva says represents a collective of Lowcountry artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs.
SIlva said “We insist that everyone - vendors and attendees - wear masks and practice other social distancing best practices.”
The market is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
