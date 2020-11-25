The Citadel downs Piedmont 89-64

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Kaiden Rice scored 27 points as The Citadel easily defeated Piedmont 89-64 on Wednesday in a season opener. Hayden Brown added 22 points for the Bulldogs. Brown also had 16 rebounds.
Tyler Moffe had 11 points for The Citadel. Brady Spence added four blocks.
Ryan Jolly had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lions. Jake Smith added 14 points. Orry Clements-Owens had 10 points and six rebounds.
Game Information
Final Score: The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64
Records: The Citadel (1-0), Piedmont (2-1)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (McAlister Field House)
Series: The Citadel leads 13-1
How it Happened
- The game was one of runs for the Bulldogs. They started the game with an 11-0 run behind five points form Fletcher Abee and four from Brown.
- The Lions got within five points just passed the midway point of the first half, but Rice responded by knocking down four-straight three-pointers to push the advantage back to 15.
- Rice would go on to make two more three-pointers in the opening half to keep the advantage in double figures.
- PC would get the deficit under double digits on a late three pointer from Jake Smith.
- The opening 10:18 of the second half belonged to the Lions. They used hot shooting to outscore the Bulldogs 34-19 over that span. Another three-pointer from Smith made it a two-point game.
- The Bulldogs responded with back-to-back three pointers from Rice and Brown, and a pair of free throws from Brady Spence to push the advantage back to 10 points.
- That was just the beginning of a 31-8 run that allowed the Bulldogs to pull away for the 25-point victory.
Inside the Numbers
- The Bulldogs finished the game 31-of-67 from the floor and 18-of-39 from three-point range.
- The 18 made three-pointers tied for the ninth-most in program history. It is the most made since knocking down 22 triples against UNCG on Feb. 28, 2019.
- Six different Bulldogs made a three-pointer, with four players making at least two.
- Kaiden Rice led the way by going 9-of-18 from beyond the arc, finishing with 27 points. The nine three-pointers are a new career-high, and just one shy of the single-game record.
- Rice’s previous career-high was eight made three-pointers against High Point (11/27/18) and Western Carolina (2/25/18).
- Rice now has 191 career three-pointers, moving him into a tie with Ryan Nesbit (1986-90) for eighth place on the all-time list.
- Hayden Brown filled up the stat sheet with 22 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Five of his career-high 16 rebounds came on the offensive end.
- It marked the fourth double-double in Brown’s career.
- Tyler Moffe finished with 11 points and five assists in his Bulldog debut.
Up Next
The Bulldogs return to the hardwood Dec. 3 when they welcome North Carolina A&T to McAlister Field House. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.