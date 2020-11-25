City councilman creates petition to secede from City of Charleston

“I’ve been working on trying to do address consolidating these donut holes in West Ashley, because you’ve got certain neighborhoods in which your neighbor is in the city of Charleston and you are not. You are duplicating service; I’m trying to do the exact opposite,” Shahid said. “Consolidating services are going to save tax dollars. What he’s proposing to do, I haven’t run the numbers, but I don’t think that’s going to save his constituents or people in the West Ashley, tax dollars.”