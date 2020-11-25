Deputies arrest correctional officer accusing of taking out gun, pointing weapon

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Georgetown County Detention Center correctional officer who is accused of taking out a gun and pointing it at someone.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Erica Livingston who authorities said was off-duty when the incident occurred.
According to investigators, Livingston used her car to block a woman’s vehicle from driving off and took out a gun and pointed it at the victim.
Livingston was charged on Tuesday outside a home on Myrtle Road in Andrews. She is being detained at the detention center pending a bond hearing. Livingston bonded out this morning with a $5,000 bond.
The investigation began Tuesday morning when deputies contacted Livingston who reported that she had an unwanted woman at her apartment. According to an incident report, Livingston said the woman was unwanted but was invited to her home by her boyfriend that lived at the apartment.
Deputies then told Livingston that since the boyfriend invited the woman they could not take any action to remove her, and that she would have to evict the boyfriend from the home first.
The sheriff’s office said Livingston then told the deputies she knew what to do and that “they would get theirs.”
About an hour later, deputies responded to call about someone taking out a gun and pointing the weapon at someone at a home on Myrtle Road. The victim said a woman driving a Honda Accord pulled behind her vehicle, blocked her from leaving, and pointed a gun at her.
The victim said she tried multiple times to move her car but was unable to because of the suspect blocking it.
A witness also reported seeing the suspect blocking the victim’s car and pointing a gun at the victim. According to the witness, when the victim was able to move out of the driveway, the suspect followed her and tried to hit her car with her vehicle.
Deputies then spoke to the suspect’s boyfriend who said he had seen the suspect with a gun in her car and said she had a concealed weapon permit.
Investigators reported that the boyfriend tried to change his story and did not want to cooperate, but told deputies that he also had a problem with the suspect causing problems where police were called to the home and said he was in the process of moving.
After leaving the suspect’s home, deputies said they spotted the suspect driving and initiated a traffic stop. A report states that the suspect told them that she did have a weapon in her purse which was loaded with one round in the chamber.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect denied pointing or taking out her gun at the victim.
“She did admit to blocking the victim her her vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.
