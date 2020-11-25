Deputies: 1 injured after McClellanville shooting

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a McClellanville shooting sent one person to the hospital.
Deputies say they first responded to a shooting in the 800 block of South Santee Road at around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
CCSO Captain Roger Antonio says the victim was shot in the arm and transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700, Antonio says.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
