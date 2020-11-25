Deputies investigate reports of man pointing gun at gas station customers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to identify a man who reportedly walked around a gas station parking lot while pointing a gun at customers.
Deputies say they first responded to a Moncks Corner Parker’s in the 1100 block of US-52 North at around 7:17 p.m. Tuesday.
After they arrived on the scene, deputies say they spoke with two victims.
An incident report states the first victim was in the back of his parked motor home when a man carrying a long gun pointed it at him through the victim’s windshield. Deputies say the victim drove off, but the man subsequently began pointing the gun at the victim’s daughter who was in her own car.
The incident report states she also sped off and the suspect walked away from the parking lot toward Highway 402.
Investigators say video footage from gas station security cameras corroborated the first victim’s story, but deputies say some of the cameras were not working and they were unable to see the man point the gun at the second victim.
Deputies say the suspect was wearing a toboggan type beanie that made him difficult to identify.
After reviewing the security footage, deputies say they saw the suspect pump the gun in the video. However, deputies say the suspect did not pump the gun from muzzle to stock like a shotgun, but rather away from the barrel, like a BB gun.
Deputies say they are not certain of the make or type of gun brandished, but the victims believe the suspect may have been on narcotics or having a mental episode.
This incident is under investigation by the BCSO, anyone with information is asked to call 843-719-4424
