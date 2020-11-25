Deputies seek clues in cold case of S.C. teen killed at party

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A teen who wanted to study criminal law never made it to her high school graduation. She was killed three and a half years ago, and investigators hope someone with answers will help solve this cold case.
Makiya Hawkins, 17, was just weeks from graduation at Wade Hampton High. Her life was cut short on May 14, 2017. She attended a party the night before Mother’s Day at a home off Scottswood Road. Around 11 p.m. Greenville deputies shut it down. The party moved across the street to the Pavilion Recreation Complex.
“The party was huge,” Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Flood said. “Roughly an hour, two hours later that party had migrated over here to the Pavilion… about five to 10 minutes later after midnight, shots [rang] out.”
Investigators believe Hawkins’ killer was standing somewhere behind her because she was shot in the back of the head.
Ricci Murphy Jr., 18, was charged after Hawkins’ death for firing a gun multiple times, causing widespread fear and panic, but deputies said Murphy did not shoot Hawkins.
“The ones that are keeping secrets three years later has taken so much from me. we just need justice for my baby girl,” Hawkins’ mom, Misty McKenzie, said.
An estimated 100 people were at the park that night, but in the three and a half year since the shooting, not a single witness has come forward. Deputies hope someone will be brave enough to help close this case.
If you know any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-232-7463. There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
