Deputies seek to identify person of interest after man exposes himself to girl, woman

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest after a man exposed himself to a girl and a woman at a laundromat in Orangeburg County.
“We have a person of interest in this case we’d like to identify,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any information on this individual, we’re asking you call us immediately.”
According to the sheriff’s office, the crimes happened in the past couple of weeks and were reported at a laundromat behind the Neeses Piggly Wiggly.
The first incident happened on Nov. 10 when a girl inside the business told a relative that a man had pulled down his pants in front of her.
“She said the man told her he had been trying to get her attention, the report states,” OCSO officials said.
The second incident happened on Nov. 17 when a woman told an employee at the nearby grocery store that a man had exposed himself to her. A report states that she did call 911, but was put on hold for 10 minutes and hung up after receiving no response.
“The victim gave a description of a black male wearing a baseball hat, red mask, dark shirt and dark shorts,” OCSO officials said. “Security video at the laundromat depicts a male who appears to match that description.”
Anyone who has any information or has been a victim are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 to speak with Cpl. Frank Williams or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Video of the person of interest can be seen below.
