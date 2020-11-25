Dorchester District 2 using new tool to monitor school-issued devices

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two school district officials say they have a new safeguard to help protect students from unacceptable influences on school-issued laptops.
This is the first school year that all students have a school-issued device. The district has been using software that allows them to monitor and filter activity on certain school-based websites.
Last week, they began using new tools to monitor all internet searches.
District officials say they are alerted and investigate when searches are concerning. The system also flags certain words that prompt a review.
A Summerville resident and guardian of her grandchildren says her grandchild’s search was flagged. The woman says the school alerted her last week that a search was on her grandchild’s laptop about how to commit suicide. The search was from a month ago.
The district says the new tool is retroactive and screened previous searches and they alerted the woman as soon as they found out.
“There could have been something in between that month that could have been intervention, somewhere that red flag should have said ‘ding ding ding’ from day one,” the woman said.
The spokesperson for Dorchester District Two, Pat Raynor, says the school provides mental health counseling resources and does preventative work.
The woman says she would like to see more done in the community and in schools to help children and families with mental health concerns.
“It really needs to be made aware of because it’s happening too much, you see it on the news too much,” the woman said. “A couple of days ago they were showing children and depression and mental health. It doesn’t matter if the child is smart, it doesn’t matter if they have behavior issues everyone needs help and an outlet somewhere. Children are your future.”
The school district says its screening programs work on and off campus.
District officials say monitoring capabilities also include access to student Microsoft O365 accounts including email, browsing history, and search activity. They say the software alerts school staff when inappropriate communications, explicit content internet browsing, potential cyberbullying, and references to drugs, alcohol, and self-harm are identified.
The district also encourages parents to talk to their children about internet use and to monitor their activity.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.