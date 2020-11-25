Firefighters respond to structure fire in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are on the scene of a reported structure fire on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Fire Department says they are on the scene, but people should avoid the area of Dorchester Road near Zucker Middle School.
One lane is reported open on Dorchester Road at the site of the fire.
Reports say the building on fire was a business called Fanning Floor Covering.
Firefighters say the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
