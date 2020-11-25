Multi-million dollar Charleston Water emergency center coming to Hanahan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The new Emergency Operations Center will be built along Murray Drive, about one mile back from Rivers Avenue.
In the case of an emergency event, like hurricanes, Charleston Water System officials say they have been relocating resources to a conference room at their current Water Treatment Plant in Hanahan.
But, officials realized they need an actual facility for emergency operations.
“During the last emergency event, it was one of the turning points that really lead us to the decision that it’s time to build a dedicated facility for that purpose,” Russell Huggins, a Capital Projects Officer with CWS, says.
Huggins explains this new building is going to be two stories at 32,000 square feet. It will have a dedicated command center to utilize before, during and after an emergency event.
It will have redundant mechanical and electrical systems in the building to ensure it stays up and running. A dispatch center and a customer service center will also be in the building.
“One of the primary requirements of the emergency operations center was elevation,” Russell says. “Our current facility downtown is located on the peninsula of Charleston and we recognized we are at risk to flooding and vulnerable to storm surge in a hurricane event.”
This new facility stands at a 30-foot elevation which, Huggins confirms, represents high ground in the Charleston area. What also made this piece of land stand out is that it’s already owned by CWS.
“When it comes to the funding of the building, approximately $9 million of that cost is being funded through land sales of property already owned by CWS,” Huggins says. “The remaining $9 million is being funded through proceeds of our municipal bond and retained earnings. Those costs have already been factored into our rate structure so there will not be any additional rate increases as a result of this new building.”
Right now, they are in the final stage of the design of the project. Officials expect to award the construction bid in 2021 and they anticipate actually occupying the building within the first quarter of 2022.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.