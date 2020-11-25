New early-COVID treatment arrives in SC but with limited availability

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new drug that could spare some high-risk COVID-19 patients from hospitalization is now being distributed to healthcare facilities across South Carolina, but only 15 have accepted the drug as a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus so far, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The drug’s supply is also critically limited.
The federal government allocated 300,000 doses of the medication to states, and South Carolina has received only 1,570 vials from the US Department of Health and Human Services at this time.
Beyond its availability, the drug’s use is highly controversial, even among the medical community because of the unknown risks associated with its experimental nature.
Bamlanivimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment which was recently authorized for emergency use by the Federal Drug Administration. The availability of the treatment provides a new, but uncertain, option for physicians to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with a positive COVID-19 test.
It is meant only for those who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization, according to the treatment’s maker, Eli Lilly and Company.
The treatment must be administered as soon as a patient tests positive for COVID-19 and within 10 days of the appearance of symptoms, and it is given to the patient through an hour-long intravenous infusion.
“Similar to treatments with the blood serum from patients who have recovered from infection, monoclonal antibody treatments include antibodies synthesized in a laboratory and designed to detect the spike protein on the COVID-19 virus. These antibodies are the only ones present in the treatment and present in higher concentrations than serum from recovered patients,” DHEC officials said in a statement.
However, DHEC refused to release a list of which hospitals were provided vials of the treatment citing “an abundance of caution toward security concerns.”
Instead, officials representing MUSC Health, Trident Medical Center, Tidelands Health and Roper St. Francis Healthcare confirm their respective hospitals did recently receive or are scheduled to receive allocations of the drug.
MUSC Health officials said they received 20 doses and have administered 17 of them. They anticipated getting more vials today.
Meanwhile, Roper officials confirmed their hospital system has received 25 vials of the drug based on the amount of COVID patients they have cared for during this pandemic. However, they have not yet administered any doses of the treatment.
Trident Health officials said they are scheduled to receive the drug.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.