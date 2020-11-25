Police investigating after gun battle at Tanger Outlets damages several vehicles

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating following a gun battle at a parking lot at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston damaged several vehicles.
The investigation began at 1:33 p.m. when police officers responded to Tanger Outlet Boulevard for a shooting.
When officers arrived they found evidence that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot.
Officers say at this point in the investigation it has been determined that two people were involved in a verbal altercation. Once in the parking lot, the two saw each other and one of them began firing at the other, according to NCPD investigators.
The other person then returned fired, and both of the subjects fled the area.
Police say at this time there were no reported injuries, but several vehicles were damaged.
“NCPD detectives are investigating the incident,” police said.
