Police search for S.C. man missing since July

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man who was last seen in the area in July.
Corey Craig, 34, has been missing since July when he visited his mother in North Charleston. She told police he is believed to be homeless and that she thought he returned to the Columbia area.
He stands 5-feet, 11-inches, weighs 180 pounds has brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion.
Police say he has been known to abuse alcohol and has a medical history of brain hemorrhages.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2526.
