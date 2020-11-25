One dead, another injured following shooting on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say one person is dead and another injured after someone shot into a vehicle on I-26 Wednesday afternoon.
It started at 1:30 p.m. when police were notified of someone in one vehicle shooting at another vehicle as both traveled on I-26 eastbound near the Mount Pleasant Street exit.
CPD officers located two victims in a vehicle at the corner of Meeting Street and Columbus Street.
They were both transported to MUSC where one of them succumbed to his injuries.
“The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of that individual,” Charleston police said.
Detectives are actively investigating to identify the suspect vehicle and its occupants.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective via Consolidated Dispatch (843) 743-7200. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
