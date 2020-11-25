S.C. reports 1,243 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the ninth straight day. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | November 25, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:08 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the ninth straight day.

Wednesday’s report listed 1,243 newly-confirmed cases, 84 probable cases and four confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.

That brings the total to 197,652 confirmed cases in the state, 13,253 probable cases; 4,015 confirmed deaths and 302 probable deaths.

One of the confirmed deaths included a middle-aged patient in Georgetown County.

A total of 2,599,832 COVID-19 tests have been performed.

Wednesday’s report represented the results of 8,991 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 13.8%.

Here are the new cases by county:

Here are the new cases by county:

Here are the deaths reported:

Here are the deaths reported:



