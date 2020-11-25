Summerville woman meets son’s lung recipient for the first time

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville woman will share Thanksgiving dinner with the recipient of her son’s lungs.
Ben Liebgott, 22, died unexpectedly last year.
“The first thing I always thanked God for every year at Thanksgiving is that my kids were all happy and healthy,” Ben’s mother, Chris Kinsey said. “I couldn’t say that last year.”
Ben was an organ donor, and his kidneys, liver, heart, and lungs were harvested.
“When you have a tragedy like that and there’s no good you can see, this brings some good from it,” Chris said.
Ben’s lungs went to Billy Waller, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis and was given 3 to 5 years to live upon his diagnosis in 2006.
Billy and his wife, Rebecca, met Chris for the first time in-person this week. They plan to spend Thanksgiving together.
“I’m going to do everything I can possibly do to take care of the lungs and follow all of my doctor’s orders to take care of the lungs and honor Ben,” Billy said, adding that he takes 37 prescriptions each day.
The two families have become close over the past year. They celebrate each other’s milestones, like the birth of Ben’s son following his death.
“Just the way they take care of their part that they carry of my son, and being able to listen to the breath and know that he’s still breathing in someone and giving life is pretty amazing,” Chris said.
For more information on organ donation visit We Are Sharing Hope SC.
