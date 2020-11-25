UofSC president tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen learned Tuesday night that he tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed.
Caslen is asymptomatic and isolating at home, according to UofSC spokesman Larry Thomas.
“I am in good health and continuing to work from home. I look forward to returning to the office as soon as possible,” Caslen said. “My diagnosis reinforces the need for everyone to get COVID tested regularly to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
Caslen’s positive test was administered through the university’s COVID testing program, Thomas said.
Caslen tests at least three times a week for the virus.
