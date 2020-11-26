City of Charleston cancels Christmas parade due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city officials say they have cancelled the Christmas parade.
On Monday afternoon, the city announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year’s Holiday Parade and Holiday Boat Parade have been cancelled.
Officials said the following holiday events are still happening:
- From December 5, 2020 through December 20, the Charleston Holiday Market in Marion Square will be held Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID protocols will be in place at the markets including additional spacing between vendors, hand washing/sanitizing stations and the requirement that all vendors and patrons wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the events. The markets will feature 36 vendors on Saturdays and 24 vendors on Sundays including farm products, packaged food vendors, artisans and crafters.
- On Sunday, December 6, a virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on the City of Charleston Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/CityCharleston
- On Sunday, December 13, Chanukah in the Square, which is normally held in Marion Square, will take place in a drive-in format at The Bend on Azalea Drive in North Charleston.
- On Friday, December 18 at 6 p.m. there will be a virtual holiday greeting from the City of Charleston and Mayor John Tecklenburg via the City of Charleston Facebook Page.
- From now until January 1, 2021, the city is providing 2 hours of free parking downtown with this year’s Holiday Magic in Historic Charleston parking voucher. The voucher can be downloaded here: https://www.charleston-sc.gov/DocumentCenter/View/28006/2020-Holiday-Parking-Voucher
Other cities and towns have scheduled their Christmas parades. Those locations include Bluffton, which is holding a “reverse”-style Christmas parade. According to Bluffton’s website, that means the spectators will drive by the floats and other parade participants, which will be stationary. That parade is scheduled for Dec. 5.
Hanahan, Mount Pleasant, Moncks Corner, Summerville and Walterboro are planning to hold their parades, all of which have been approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
Current COVID-19 regulations require the department to approve events of more than 250 people.
