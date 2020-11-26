More stores closed for holiday due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some major retailers say they have decided to close for Thanksgiving this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those that plan on going shopping Thanksgiving Day don’t have many options.
People are used to having a lot of stores open on Thanksgiving Day, but others say they are glad that these workers will have the day to spend Thanksgiving with their families.
Major retailers like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart say they are closed Thanksgiving Day.
CNN is reporting that this is the first time in more than 30 years that Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving.
Walmart’s CEO says he knows it’s been a trying year and he wants their associates to enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.
Some of the other stores that are closed today include Kohls, Macy’s, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, Costco and the list goes on.
The coronavirus pandemic has promoted these store closures. Though these places are closed Thursday, many will be open for Black Friday deals.
Those that need to go to the store Thursday should know CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Whole Foods and others will still be open.
