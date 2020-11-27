Brookgreen Gardens hosting its annual ‘Nights of a Thousand Candles’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Part of getting into the holiday spirit is seeing all of the spectacular Christmas lights.
The magic of Christmas is alive and will take your breath away as you take a walk through the beloved Brookgreen Gardens’ annual Nights of a Thousand Candles in Murrells Inlet.
A world of beauty greets you with the soft glow of more than 2,800 hand-lit candles and countless sparkling lights.
Anna Lovell with Brookgreen Gardens says this year they have added 12 additional nights for the event for safety. Also to minimize crowds, capacity will be kept at 50 percent.
”This year it’s going to be like your own winter wonderland. It’s going to be spacious with lots of air and you can see the lights and see the 1400 strands of lights hanging and be mesmerized,” Lovell said.
The event is held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday evenings through the end of the year, with the exception that they will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. To find out more about the Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens and to purchase tickets you can click here.
