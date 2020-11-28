Deputies searching for Charleston County drive-by shooting suspect suspects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday evening.
At around 7:00 p.m. deputies responded to a drive-by shooting at the 800 block of South Santee Road. A person in a passing vehicle fired rounds at a parked vehicle.
The parked vehicle was damaged by the gunfire. No injuries have been reported at this time, nor a description of the suspect is available at this time.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
