Jasper Has Career Game, Leads Cougars To 40-Point Rout of Limestone

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Junior guard Zep Jasper registered a career-high 21 points including 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc to lead College of Charleston to a 40-point rout of NCAA Division II Limestone, 99-59, on Saturday in the team’s home opener at TD Arena.
It was a total team effort by the Cougars (1-1) as Jasper was joined in double figures by a trio of newcomers in JUCO transfer Cameron Copeland (18 points and nine rebounds), graduate senior guard Payton Willis (16 points) and redshirt freshman forward Dontavius King (15 points).
Charleston led 46-21 at halftime and started off the second half on a 17-0 run including 13 of those 17 points from Jasper.
The Saints, who played back-to-back opponents from the Colonial Athletic Association, were led in scoring for the second-straight game by freshman Isayah Owens, who had 15.
The Limestone game kicks off a five-game homestand for the Cougars and they will next take on Richmond next on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena.
POSTGAME NOTES
· College of Charleston used the starting lineup of Zep Jasper, Payton Willis, DeAngelo Epps, Lorenzo Edwards and Osinachi Smart. It marked the first career start for Epps.
· It was a first-time meeting between College of Charleston and Limestone since both were members of the NAIA. With the win, the Cougars now lead 15-3 in the all-time series with the Saints. Both met last in 1989. CofC extended its win streak in the series to eight-consecutive games.
· Zep Jasper registered a career-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-for-9 from beyond the arc versus Limestone. It marked the 21st time to score in double figures during his career and his first 20-point game.
· Brevin Galloway sat on the bench and did not play in the Limestone game due to illness.
· For the second-straight game, Payton Willis scored in double figures with 16 points against Limestone. He previously had 13 points in his CofC debut at No. 16 North Carolina on Nov. 25.
· Cameron Copeland came off the bench and recorded a near double-double with 18 points and a game-high nine rebounds versus Limestone.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On playing the team’s first game in TD Arena since February …
“It’s been a long time, so it was good to be back in our building. I thought the guys came out with the right mental approach. We tried to play to our standards and not get caught up in who we were actually playing. They came out mentally ready to play. We executed the game plan. I’m proud we were able to play in front of our fans again.”
On Zep Jasper’s play in the second half …
“He’s a big-time guard. He has been kind of overshadowed. He has been around some good guards the last few years. He was in a band, but was never the lead singer. The ball was in his hand. He took a lead role. He was very confident and made some big-time shots. He is very capable of that. We see it in practice every day and it was nice to see him do it in a game.”
College of Charleston Junior Guard Zep Jasper
On providing a scoring punch for the Cougars without Brevin Galloway in the lineup …
“I felt like I had to shoot the ball a little more. I felt like I had to be more aggressive. I think this season is going to be a good one for the guards. Payton Willis is a great addition to this team. He has a lot of leadership and courage. He is a fifth-year senior. Brevin is a fifth-year senior as well.”
On the first home at TD Arena since February and the start of the COVID pandemic …
“We were just excited to see fans in the building. At UNC, there weren’t much fans in the arena (just family). It gave us much joy.”