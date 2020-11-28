Suspect arrested in connection with James Island shooting that injured one

By Landon Boozer | November 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 9:05 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting in James Island that left one person in the hospital.

Terrance McKelvey has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. Saturday on Seaside Lane on James Island. Police say one person was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charleston County deputies are investigating the incident.

