Suspect arrested in connection with James Island shooting that injured one

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting in James Island that left one person in the hospital.
Terrance McKelvey has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting.
The incident happened at around 1 p.m. Saturday on Seaside Lane on James Island. Police say one person was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charleston County deputies are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.