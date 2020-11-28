Police: How to prevent porch thefts this holiday season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With the holiday season approaching, the Mount Pleasant Police Department is sharing tips on how to prevent porch thefts.
They say a theft of your packages could happen in seconds.
With more people doing their holiday shopping online this year, they urge people to not make it easy for thieves to steal packages.
Police are asking people to follow these steps to help prevent porch thefts:
- Set up notifications to track packages
- Arrange for a neighbor to get the package
- Require a signature upon delivery
- Send your packages to your office, business, or friend
- Install security cameras
A video with their advice can be watched below.
