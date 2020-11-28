SC Aquarium offers early Cyber Monday sale, trying to save programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium says they’re holding a Cyber Monday sale with big savings on memberships, while in need of more funding.
The aquarium closed its doors in March during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been facing financial hardship since opening back up mid-May.
Now, for Cyber Monday, they’re encouraging people to give the gift that gives back by taking advantage of their biggest savings of the year.
From now until the end of the day Monday, they’re offering $30 off any membership level.
They say members have access to unlimited aquarium visits with local discounts and access to more than 75 programs and events throughout the year.
Aquarium officials say membership dues help fund animal care, education programs, and conservation initiatives.
The aquarium had to make budget cuts to their sea turtle center just over a week ago because of a serious loss in revenue from the pandemic.
Last month, they were asking for donations to save critical programs. At that time, their budgeted revenue was down at least $3.5 million and they are looking at a projection of upwards of $5 million for the year.
The aquarium says they’ve also had to reduce their staff by 25% since the pandemic started.
To buy a membership on sale and help the aquarium, visit their website and use the code CYBER20 at checkout to apply the discount.
For those on the hunt for a good holiday gift, another idea could be a virtual field trip for a classroom. The aquarium says they are $150 for a tour for the full classroom and a great way to help save the aquarium.
For anyone who wants to donate to the aquarium, click here.
