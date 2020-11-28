S.C. reports 1,797 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the eleventh straight day.
Saturday’s report lised 1,797 newly-confirmed cases with no probable cases, confirmed deaths, or probable deaths.
That brings the total to 201,354 confirmed cases in the state, 13,557 probable cases; 4,043 confirmed deaths and 303 probable deaths.
A total of 2,674,247 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Saturday’s report represented the results of 13,915 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 12.9%.
Here are the new cases by county:
There were no deaths or probable deaths reported.
