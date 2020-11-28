S.C. reports 1,797 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 28, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 11:44 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the eleventh straight day.

Saturday’s report lised 1,797 newly-confirmed cases with no probable cases, confirmed deaths, or probable deaths.

That brings the total to 201,354 confirmed cases in the state, 13,557 probable cases; 4,043 confirmed deaths and 303 probable deaths.

A total of 2,674,247 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.

Saturday’s report represented the results of 13,915 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 12.9%.

Here are the new cases by county:

1128 COVID-19_Cases_11-28-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

There were no deaths or probable deaths reported.



