Showers and storms Sunday into Monday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will lift through the area into Sunday and bring with it a round of showers to end the weekend. Low pressure along the warm front will keep temperatures around 70 both Sunday and Monday before a BIG cool down arrives into the work week. This system will also increase our thunderstorm chance late Sunday/early Monday morning. Storms could produce some gusty wind and heavy downpours to start the work week, but we will dry out by lunchtime on Monday. Colder air settles in as a cold front pushes through by Monday night, with overnight lows dropping back into the 30′s. Tuesday and Wednesday have been issued First Alert Weather Days as highs will be in the 50′s and overnight lows will be around freezing through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A slight rain chance returns by the end of the work week with highs in the lower 60′s.