Crews put out fire at abandoned house in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Fire Department says crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Charleston Sunday morning.
They say the fire happened at 41 Cooper Street at about 5 a.m. Sunday morning. That’s near Drake Street and East Bay Street.
Fire officials say the fire is now contained and crews worked to limit damage to the abandoned house and the house next to it, which also caught on fire from the blaze.
When crews arrived at the scene, they say they found smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story building.
Fire Marshals who investigated the fire say it originated in the vacant house and was not reported until a witness saw flames venting from the building.
They say the house next door, which also caught fire, has fire and water damage.
One firefighter reported an injury and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
The American Red Cross was requested to assist displaced residents from the adjacent property, fire officials say.
Pictures and video of the scene can be seen below.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.