Deputies investigating armed robbery at store in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Circle K at 906 Folly Road Wednesday.
The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. The robber reportedly presented a handgun and robbed the store clerk of currency. The robber fled the scene. No description is available at this time.
This case is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
