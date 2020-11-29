FIRST ALERT: Strong system to bring storm potential, colder temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Sunday as a strong cold front brings the potential for one or two strong to severe storms later tonight. An area of low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast will drive a warm front through our area late Sunday evening. As this front moves through, showers will increase and we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm. There is a low risk of a strong to severe thunderstorm with gusty winds. There is also a very small risk of a tornado. A break in the weather is expected overnight before a cold front nears the area Monday morning. Gusty showers, and an isolated thunderstorm, are expected early in the morning before the cold front departs the area. The cold front will move offshore by the lunchtime hour, and we’ll cool down into the 30′s overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days because of cold temperatures and gusty wind, especially overnight and into the early morning hours. Get ready to bundle up!