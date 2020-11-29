S.C. reports 1,053 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the twelfth straight day. (Source: AP)
November 29, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the twelfth straight day.

Sunday’s report listed 1,053 newly-confirmed cases with 7 probable cases, 8 confirmed deaths, and no probable deaths.

That brings the total to 202,422 confirmed cases in the state, 13,707 probable cases; 4,050 confirmed deaths and 303 probable deaths.

A total of 2,692,606 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.

Sunday’s report represented the results of 8,279 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 12.7%.

Here are the new cases by county:

1129 COVID-19_Cases_11-29-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the deaths reported:

1129 COVID-19_Deaths_11_29_2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



