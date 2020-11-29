Several lane closures in Charleston Co., Holly Hill beginning Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation and construction crews have announced several lane closures across the Lowcountry beginning Monday.
SCDOT and construction crews say there will be some lane closures for I-26 Eastbound and Westbound between Exits 219 and 217 from Monday through Friday morning of this week.
Starting at 7 p.m., they say drivers can expect single lane closures both eastbound and westbound.
At 9 p.m., they say drivers will see dual lane closures eastbound heading into Charleston.
Beginning at 10 p.m., they say dual lane closures can be expected westbound heading towards North Charleston.
They say all overnight eastbound lane closures on I-26 heading into Charleston will be closed until 5 a.m. the next morning.
They say all overnight westbound lane closures on I-26 heading into North Charleston will be closed until 6 a.m. the next morning.
SCDOT says these nighttime lane closures are necessary to continue the Port Access Road Project, which will refinish the concrete travel lanes and restripe the pavement to increase lane width.
They ask that you look for barricades, cones, signs, and flashing arrows in the Work Zone.
They also ask that you use caution when driving through the area and consider utilizing alternate routes.
SCDOT says this project is weather dependent.
For another construction project up in Holly Hill, a different lane closure has been announced for US Route 176 over Dean Swamp, just east of Holly Hill.
Nathan Hedrick with Dane Construction says construction involving the use of lane closures in that area will begin Monday and last through Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.